Thanksgiving week forecast: Where snow, rain is heading in the US

Snow and rain are in the forecast for some parts of the U.S. as travelers hit the road and head to the airport for Thanksgiving.

Here's your weather forecast for the holiday week:

Tuesday

Rain is sweeping across the East Coast from New York to Alabama on Tuesday morning.

There's a slight chance for freezing rain in southern Vermont and the southern Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York before it warms enough to change to rain mid-day.

The rain will end in New York City and the Mid-Atlantic by mid-afternoon. Boston will be dry by 7 p.m.

In the West, 3 to 6 inches of rain is possible for the foothills of the southern Sierra Nevada mountain range through Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain is also hitting California's San Joaquin Valley.

Snow is falling at higher elevations from California to Colorado, with winter storm warnings in effect.

California’s snow will end Tuesday night; totals could reach 3 to 5 feet in the southern Sierra Nevada mountains.

Treacherous travel is expected in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains as snowfall there continues through Wednesday. Up to 3 feet of snow is possible and avalanche warnings are in place.

Wednesday

The East Coast and West Coast will be dry on Wednesday, setting up a good holiday travel day for both coasts.

Interstate 70 will be the hardest-hit by rough weather, with snow in the Colorado Rockies and rain in Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.

In the South, temperatures will be well above average, with highs in the 70s and 80s. Houston may reach a record high for the second time this week.

Thanksgiving

Spectators heading to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City should bring umbrellas and raincoats, as the parade will be rainy with temperatures in the 40s. The breeze could reach 10 to 15 mph.

Rain will be falling across most of the East Coast Thursday morning, while snow hits northern Pennsylvania and upstate New York.

Much of the Interstate 95 corridor will be soggy throughout the day, especially north of Philadelphia where the rain will continue through the afternoon.

Meanwhile, temperatures will reach the 70s in Arizona and the 80s in Florida. But highs will only be in the 30s and 40s in the Midwest.

Friday

On Friday, snow will be falling from West Virginia to Pennsylvania to western New York.

Rain will move through north and central Florida, but it won’t reach Miami until Saturday morning.

Low temperatures may plunge to the single digits in Minneapolis for the first time this season Friday or Saturday morning.

High temperatures will only reach near freezing in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Omaha, Nebraska. The highs will only be in the 20s in Chicago.

