Thanksgiving storm live updates: Severe weather threatens travel

NEW YORK — A storm is sweeping across the U.S. threatening Americans' Thanksgiving plans as they hit the roads and head to airports during one of the busiest holiday travel weeks of the year.

After dumping rain and snow on the West Coast over the weekend, the cross-country storm is headed for the East Coast where it's expected to unleash heavy rain, wind and snow across major travel hubs this week, including Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, D.C. and New York City.

The biggest delays at airports and the worst conditions on the roads are expected on Tuesday.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Nov 21, 9:00 AM EST

TSA administrator's advice for Thanksgiving travelers

TSA Administrator David Pekoske expects a record number of travelers this Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Pekoske told ABC News' Good Morning America on Tuesday he's confident the Transportation Security Administration has enough agents for the holiday rush.

He said his best advice for Thanksgiving travelers is to "give yourself a little extra time."

"Airports are gonna be busy, aircraft are gonna be full. Give yourself a little extra time. It'll take the stress off and it'll allow you to prepare for anything," he said.

Pekoske also encourages passengers to thank the airport staffers who are working over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Nov 21, 8:46 AM EST

Latest forecast

Both Atlanta and Charlotte, North Carolina can expect to see rain for much of the day Tuesday along with strong wind gusts at times, making delays at airports almost a certainty.

The rain is expected to reach Washington, D.C., around 10 a.m. Tuesday and New York City around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The heaviest rain for the Interstate 95 travel corridor -- one of the busiest nationwide -- is forecast to begin after 8 p.m. Tuesday and continue until about 6 a.m. Wednesday. Flash flooding is possible along I-95, so those driving to reach their Thanksgiving destinations should exercise extreme caution.

A few tornadoes are possible across south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday.

Snow is expected to start in northern New England on Tuesday afternoon and continue through Wednesday night. Six to 12 inches of snowfall is in the forecast for parts of Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

