TGL: Atlanta Drive wins inaugural SoFi Cup after magnificent putt, celebration from Billy Horschel

TGL saved its best for last. The tech-infused indoor golf league made up of many of the world's finest players crowned a champion on Tuesday night in a match that swung back and forth and hinged on some savvy hammer strategy. Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Billy Horschel of Atlanta Drive GC topped Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young and Rickie Fowler of New York Golf Club, 6-3, claiming the first championship of the inaugural season.

Atlanta Drive came into Tuesday with a 1-0 series lead thanks to a dramatic last-putt victory on Monday night. Whatever putting mojo kept Atlanta afloat on Monday, though, didn't make it through until Tuesday. Cantlay, Horschel and Thomas torched the edges of the cup again and again, unable to convert birdie putts and claim holes.

Fortunately for Atlanta, New York faced similar struggles, and through the first six holes, the score remained tied at zero. When Thomas' tee shot on the 7th found the bunker, New York claimed its first point. And then came the first controversy of the evening: a debatable hammer throw!

As Thomas prepared to address the ball for an 11-foot putt to tie the 8th hole, Schauffele threw the hammer. On Monday in almost the exact same situation, TGL's referee — yes, there is one — ruled that the hammer throw came too late. But this time, following an instant replay review — yes, there's one of those too — the hammer stood. Thomas conceded the putt, giving New York a second point on the evening.

The teams headed to singles with New York ahead 2-0. Against Schauffele, Thomas put his tee shot on the 10th into the bunker again, and Schauffele took advantage, winning the hole to put New York up 3-0. Fowler and Horschel split the 11th, but then Atlanta began deploying its hammers to devastating effect. Atlanta threw two hammers on the 12th and 13th, and New York declined both, allowing Atlanta to climb back to 3-2.

And then, when Fowler found the bunker on the 14th after Horschel hit the green, Thomas slung Atlanta's third and final hammer. This time, New York accepted the hammer, and the stakes were significant — a two-point hole could have ended the match for New York or put Atlanta ahead by one. And then, facing an 18-foot putt, Horschel went and did this:

Horschel celebrated like he won a green jacket and a Claret jug at the same time, giving Atlanta a one-point lead with one hole remaining. Cantlay and Young both found the fringe on their approach at the par-5 15th, and when Cantlay's chip nestled to within two feet of the cup, Young couldn't match him. And the first-ever SoFi Cup belonged to Atlanta.