Texas man shares emotional search for his missing parents after devastating floods

KERRVILLE, Texas — A Texas man whose parents were swept away during last week's catastrophic flooding last week says he's coming to terms with their likely loss, even as he helps others find closure.

Robert Brake Jr. has been searching for his parents since the early hours of July 4, when rushing floodwaters carried away their cabin at the HTR campground in Kerrville, Texas.

His parents, Robert Leroy Brake Sr. and Joni Kay Brake, were among those caught in the deadly flash floods that have claimed at least 108 lives across central Texas.

"My folks got washed away in their cabin," Brake Jr. told ABC News. "We came down to help in the search efforts. Maybe not be able to find my parents under this tragedy, but maybe we can help somebody else find theirs and have some closure and peace."

The devastating floods struck with little warning. A flash flood emergency was issued for Kerr County at 4:03 a.m. on July 4, shortly before the Brakes' cabin was swept away. Parts of the region received up to 15 inches of rain, more than double the amount forecasted.

After four days of searching with family members, Brake Jr. said divine intervention helped him accept what might have happened to his parents.

"The Lord woke me up. He put me on my feet. He said go make a difference," Brake Jr. told ABC News. "If it means people being kind to each other... I'll accept that. If that's what it meant to lose my parents--– people to be kind to each other just one more day and love the Lord just a little more -- I'll accept that."

The tragedy has touched many families across central Texas, including at Camp Mystic, where 27 campers and counselors lost their lives when floodwaters struck the century-old summer camp. At least 18 people remain missing across the region, including six from Camp Mystic.

Despite coming to terms with his parents' likely fate, Brake Jr. maintains a small glimmer of hope.

"I'm hoping and praying there's an ounce of hope that they're still alive," he said.

His parents left behind three children, five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

The massive search effort continues with hundreds of volunteers and more than 20 state agencies involved. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to discuss the ongoing crisis, as additional rain threatens already saturated parts of central Texas.

