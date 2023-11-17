Texas man faces execution for 2001 strangulation of girl, 5, who was abducted from a store

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — (AP) — A Texas inmate convicted of strangling a 5-year-old girl taken from a Walmart store and then burning her body nearly 22 years ago was scheduled to be executed Thursday evening.

David Renteria, 53, was condemned for the November 2001 killing of Alexandra Flores. Prosecutors said the girl was Christmas shopping with her family at the El Paso store on Nov. 18, 2001, when she was abducted by Renteria. Her body was found a day later in an alley about 16 miles (25 kilometers) from the store.

Less than three hours before Renteria was set to receive a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, defense lawyers had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution over claims the state’s supply of pentobarbital, the drug he would be injected with, has degraded.

Late Thursday, the high court rejected the last appeal without comment.

Defense lawyers had unsuccessfully argued the drugs now contain contaminants that would cause Renteria "terror" and "severe pain," in violation of the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment. Recent similar claims made by other Texas inmates facing execution have been unsuccessful and, earlier Thursday, the the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals had rejected a stay request on the issue.

Early in the day, the nation's highest court also declined to stop the execution over a separate claim related to Renteria's assertions that he was not responsible for the girl's death.

Renteria long claimed that members of a gang called Barrio Azteca, including someone named “Flaco,” forced him to kidnap the girl by making threats to his family — and that it was the gang members who killed her.

Authorities said Renteria’s lawyers did not raise this defense at his trial and that evidence in the case shows he alone carried out the abduction and killing. Blood found in his van matched the slain girl’s DNA, according to prosecutors, and his palm print was found on a plastic bag placed over the girl's head before her body was set on fire.

Prosecutors said Renteria was a convicted sex offender on probation at the time.

The lethal injection was one of two scheduled Thursday in the U.S. In Alabama, Casey McWhorter was scheduled to be executed for his conviction in the fatal shooting of a man during a 1993 robbery.

In the stay request rejected earlier Thursday by the Supreme Court, Renteria’s lawyers had unsuccessfully argued they were denied access to the prosecution’s file on Renteria, which they said violated his constitutional rights. His lawyers said this hindered their ability to investigate Renteria's claims gang members were responsible for the girl's death. The Texas Attorney General's Office called the appeal a delaying tactic.

The claims by Renteria’s lawyers were based on witness statements released by El Paso police in 2018 and 2020 in which a woman told investigators that her ex-husband, a Barrio Azteca member, was involved in the death of a girl who had gone missing from a Walmart.

A federal judge in 2018 said that the woman’s statement was “fraught with inaccuracies” and was "insufficient to show Renteria’s innocence.”

In August, state District Judge Monique Reyes in El Paso granted a request to stay the execution and ordered prosecutors to turn over their files in the case.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals later overturned Reyes’ orders.

On Tuesday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted 7-0 against commuting Renteria’s death sentence to a lesser penalty.

Renteria was accused of patrolling the store for about 40 minutes before zeroing in on the 5-year-old girl, the youngest of eight children in her family. The grainy surveillance video showed her following Renteria out of the store.

In 2006, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals tossed out Renteria’s death sentence, saying prosecutors provided misleading evidence that gave jurors the impression Renteria was not remorseful.

During a new resentencing trial in 2008, Renteria was again sentenced to death.

Renteria would be the eighth inmate in Texas to be put to death this year. Prior to Thursday, there had been 21 executions in the U.S. this year.

Lozano reported from Houston.

Follow Juan A. Lozano on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter: https://twitter.com/juanlozano70

