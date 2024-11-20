Texas land commissioner offers 1,402 acres to Trump for 'deportation facilities'

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham is offering the incoming Trump administration 1,402 acres it purchased along the Texas-Mexico border to be used in a mass deportation operation.

In a letter to President-elect Donald Trump, Buckingham said she's offering the land "to be used to construct deportation facilities."

The Texas General Land Office purchased the plot of land from a farmer in October to facilitate Texas' efforts to build a wall.

"My office is fully prepared to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the United States Border Patrol to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation's history," Buckingham wrote in the letter, dated Tuesday.

The move shows that despite the Democratic governors of California and Arizona, two other southern border states, pledging not to aid the Trump administration's mass deportation plans, the incoming administration will have allies in Republican-led states.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs told ABC News Live on Monday that she would not use state police or the National Guard to help with mass deportation.

"We will not be participating in misguided efforts that harm our communities," she said.

Trump on Monday confirmed he would declare a national emergency to carry out his campaign promise of mass deportations of migrants living in the U.S. without legal permission, and pledged to get started on the mass deportations as soon as he enters office.

A spokeswoman for the Trump transition team said the president-elect will "marshal every lever of power" to launch his mass deportation plans.

"Local and state officials on the frontlines of the Harris-Biden border invasion have been suffering for four years and are eager for President Trump to return to the Oval Office. On day one, President Trump will marshal every lever of power to secure the border, protect their communities, and launch the largest mass deportation operation of illegal immigrant criminals in history," Karoline Leavitt said.

In an interview with Fox News, which first reported the news of the Texas General Land Office's offer, Buckingham reiterated she is "100% on board" with the incoming administration's promise to deport criminals.

The plot of land is in Starr County, about 35 miles west of McAllen, Texas.

"Now it's essentially farmland, so it's flat, it's easy to build on. We can very easily put a detention center on there -- a holding place as we get these criminals out of our country," she told Fox News.

