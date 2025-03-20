Tesla arson defendants to face 'full force of law,' AG Bondi says

NEW YORK — Tesla arson defendants will face the "full force of the law" for allegedly using Molotov cocktails to set fire to the electric vehicles and charging stations, Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement on Thursday.

"The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended," Bondi said in a statement. "Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars."

Bondi is referring to the three people charged for their alleged involvement in recent attacks in Salem, Oregon; Loveland, Colorado; and Charleston, South Carolina.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also said Thursday the company has increased security nationwide after reports of vandalism targeting Tesla vehicles, dealerships and charging stations.

"Tesla has ramped up security and activates Sentry Mode on all vehicles at stores," Musk said in a post shared on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

