Tennis legend Andre Agassi to make pro pickleball debut in doubles match with Anna Leigh Waters

Tennis legend Andre Agassi is ready for his next challenge. Agassi — an eight-time Grand Slam winner in tennis — is now taking his talents to pro pickleball.

Agassi will make his pro pickleball debut at the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Fla. on April 30. He's teaming up with the biggest star in the sport, 18-year-old Anna Leigh Waters, as part of the doubles match.

Agassi is no stranger to pickleball. In 2023, he took part in the Pickleball Slam. The event — which also featured Michael Chang, John McEnroe and Andy Roddick — marked the first pickleball was broadcast on ESPN.

Since then, Agassi has apparently developed an affinity for the sport. In March, he released his own pro pickleball paddle with JOOLA.

Waters is considered the best pickleball player in the world. She is currently ranked as the top singles, doubles and mixed player in the world. Waters has been a mainstay in the sport since 2019, when she was just 12 years old. Her aggressive play style is credited with changing the way pros play pickleball, and is the reason Waters wanted to team up with Agassi for the event. Agassi was considered an aggressive tennis player in his prime.

The U.S. Open Pickleball Championships will begin Saturday and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Agassi and Waters are expected to take the court at 12 p.m. ET.