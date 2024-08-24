Tennessee makes Tony Vitello highest-paid coach in college baseball after winning national championship

Tennessee is rewarding head baseball coach Tony Vitello nicely for winning the College World Series.

The university announced on Friday that Vitello has agreed to a five-year contract extension that will pay him $3 million per year – double his previous salary. The deal will make him the highest-paid coach in college baseball, reports The Athletic's Joe Rexrode.

The Volunteers won their first-ever Division I men's baseball championship in June, defeating Texas A&M in three games to win the title. Tennessee was the national No. 1 seed going into the NCAA tournament, becoming the first program to win the College World Series with that ranking since 1999.

Think we'll let him stick around 😉



Head coach Tony Vitello has signed a 5-year contract extension through the 2029 season.

Vitello was hired as Tennessee's head coach following the 2017 season after 15 years as an assistant coach at Missouri, TCU and Arkansas. By his second season, the Vols won 40 games and made their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2005. In his fifth season, Tennessee advanced to the College World Series for the first time in 17 years.

Under Vitello, the Vols have made three of the past four College World Series and finally broke through by winning 60 games and a national championship this past season. He's compiled a 295–112 overall record in Knoxville.

Previously, Vitello was the fifth-highest paid coach in the SEC, according to Front Office Sports. With his new contract, he surpasses Vanderbilt's Tim Corbin ($2.45 million per year) for the top annual salary in the sport. (Jim Schlossnagle, who left Texas A&M for Texas after the College World Series, will be paid $2.68 million in the third year of his contract with the Longhorns, reports the Austin American-Statesman.)

Vitello and Tennessee agreed to the new contract on May 31, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel. If the school fires him without cause during the next five years, Vitello would be owed the remainder of the contract. The coach would owe Tennessee $4 million if he left for another job before June 2025. The buyout amount drops by $1 million in each of the two seasons after that, goes to $800,000 in July 2017, then $400,000 in the final year of the contract.

Also, Vitello's buyout for leaving Tennessee would be reduced by half if athletic director Danny White is no longer in that position during the length of the contract.