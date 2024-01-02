Ten shot, two fatally, at Los Angeles New Year's warehouse party: Police

LOS ANGELES — Ten people were shot, two fatally, during a New Year's party in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

The shooting occurred Monday around 1 a.m. local time at an unsanctioned warehouse party, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV.

Two victims died at the scene and eight others were transported to area hospitals in various conditions, police told KABC. Most of the injured victims self-transported to the hospital, police said.

No further details on the victims have been released.

A suspect remains at large, police told KABC. There is no suspect information at this time.

The incident is possibly gang-related, police told KABC.

