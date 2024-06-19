Ten in severe or critical condition after house in Syracuse collapses in explosion: Officials

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An explosion at a large family's home in Syracuse, New York, left 10 people in severe or critical condition on Tuesday night.

Around 50 firefighters responded to the residence at 205 Carbon Street around 4 p.m. ET, where they smelled a strong odor of gas and found a car underneath the collapse, Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds told reporters on Tuesday.

Multiple victims were found spread out around the building, Monds said. First responders sent 13 people at the scene to the hospital, 10 by ambulance, he told the media.

Six victims were found outside of the structure, the chief said. Victims sustained burns and crush injuries.

A young child was found in the car near the structure, and three others were found in void spaces inside the structure.

Authorities had searched 95% of the home Tuesday night, the chief said.

Dogs trained to search for live victims searched the home twice, and a cadaver dog is being brought in to search the home, the chief said.

Authorities believe that everyone has been accounted for.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said at a press conference that a family of seven live at the home. Another family of six was visiting the home at the time of the incident, he said.

There are no open code violations for the home, according to the mayor. The landlord is currently being interviewed by authorities.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. Authorities will reconvene Wednesday morning to continue their investigation, Monds said.

National Grid responded to the scene to ensure there were no gas leaks and is working with firefighter investigators to determine the cause of the collapse. A spokesperson for the utility company told ABC News there were no reports of any gas leaks before the home collapse.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.