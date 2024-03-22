Teens who escaped from police, stole officer's weapon on way to juvenile detention center captured

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Two juveniles who escaped from police while being transported to a youth detention center in Augusta, Georgia, are back in custody after allegedly knocking out a deputy on Thursday, according to authorities.

The two teenagers, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were being transported to the Augusta Regional Youth Detention Center when authorities say they overpowered a Jenkins County Deputy and managed to escape into the woods early Thursday afternoon. According to ABC affiliate WJBF-TV, the teens had been in court.

The two individuals were able to obtain the deputy's .45-caliber handgun, Jenkins County Sheriff's Office officials say, shooting three rounds in the officer's direction.

The officer was rendered unconscious due to the physical attack.

"The deputy is safely recovering," Sheriff Alfonzo Williams of the Burke County Sheriff's Office said.

Burke County Sheriff's Office deputies worked with the Georgia State Patrol in the search for the teens.

Both the teens were eventually found on the side of Knight Road and taken back into custody, officials said.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to all participating law enforcement agencies and the community for their unwavering support and collaboration. Together, we prevailed in safeguarding our community," Williams said, adding, "Today, the collective experience of law enforcement and our resources across the state brought about a successful resolution."

