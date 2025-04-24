Teen charged with allegedly starting massive New Jersey wildfire

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of starting a massive New Jersey wildfire that has consumed at least 15,000 acres and continued to burn Thursday, authorities said.

In a statement released Thursday morning, New Jersey officials, including Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, announced the arrest of Joseph Kling of Waretown, New Jersey, on charges of aggravated arson and arson in connection with the wildfire that ignited early Tuesday.

Kling was arrested after investigators determined the fire to be "incendiary by an improperly extinguished bonfire," according to the statement.

In a criminal complaint filed in the case, authorities alleged that Kling "did purposely start the fire with the purpose of destroying or damaging any forest, specifically by lighting a bonfire off Jones Road in Waretown ... and leaving it unattended causing a wildfire."

The complaint goes on to accuse Kling of "recklessly placing a building or structure" in danger of damage or destruction.

The Jones Road Wildfire was first spotted about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday in the Greenwood Wildlife Management area in Waretown, officials said.

The origin of the fire, according to investigators, is near the Waretown address that Kling listed as his home.

Fueled by drought-ravaged vegetation, blustery winds and low relative humidity, the fire quickly spread through the Pine Barrens of the wildlife area, jumped the busy Garden State Parkway and threatened around 1,300 structures at one point, fire officials said.

At least 5,000 people heeded mandatory evacuation orders or voluntarily evacuated, according to officials.

"Further investigation has revealed that Kling was the individual responsible for setting wooden pallets on fire -- and then leaving the area without the fire being fully extinguished," they said in the statement.

Kling was taken into custody at Ocean Township Police Headquarters in Waretown, officials said.

According to the criminal complaint, the charges against Kling were based on observations and statements from an eyewitness as well as "statements/admissions" Kling gave during a recorded interview at the Ocean Police Department stationhouse.

It was not immediately clear what led authorities to suspect Kling was involved in the fire.

Kling was booked at the Ocean County Jail, where he is presently lodged pending a detention hearing.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Shawn LaTourette, New Jersey's commissioner of Environmental Protection, praised firefighters for "truly averting a major disaster."

Although one commercial building was destroyed and several cabins were damaged, officials said no homes have been lost and no injuries were reported.

The Jones Road Wildfire continued to burn on Thursday. The fire has burned at least 15,000 acres and was 50% contained Thursday morning, according to the Fire Service.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the fire is expected to grow as dry conditions, winds and low humidity aid its activity.

With the fire ongoing and winds shifting north, authorities expect some of the wildfire smoke to make it to New York City and Long Island. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality advisory on Thursday morning that will remain in effect through midnight.

"Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of Fine Particulates," the agency said in a statement.

According to the air quality index, anything over 100 for pollutants and fine particulates in the air is considered unhealthy, especially for people who are sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants, including children and adults with pre-existing respiratory problems.

Winds are expected to shift overnight away from New York City and Long Island, but could shift back again on Friday, bringing wildfire smoke to the region.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.