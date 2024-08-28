Teen charged after bomb threats made against his high school

NEW YORK — A 15-year-old was charged after allegedly making bomb threats against his Maryland high school in May, police said.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, the teen allegedly worked with a 12-year-old boy from Pennsylvania to call in the threats to Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, prompting the school to go into lockdown.

The 15-year-old found the 12-year-old on social media, according to police, and allegedly paid him an undisclosed amount of money to call in the threat. Neither child has been named by the authorities.

Police said the 15-year-old "communicated in real-time with the 12-year-old, providing information, updates and instructions as the threats were being made."

"The caller demanded that a certain dollar amount be paid to prevent bombs from detonating at the school," police added in a release.

A SWAT team and K-9 units responded to the school, and a search of the campus turned up no explosives. Students were dismissed for the day, police said.

The two also allegedly made threats to Walt Whitman High School and Bethesda Elementary School the next day, police said.

The 15-year-old has been charged with multiple felonies, including threats of mass violence, making a false statement and extortion.

He was released to his family, police said.

Under Maryland state law, charges cannot be filed against the 12-year-old, according to police.

"However, the actions of both individuals caused disruption to the school day, forcing a lockdown, and taking an emotional toll on the students, staff, and the community," police said.

