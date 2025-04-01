Teams that will shape the draft: Cowboys, Broncos, Patriots are in need of playmakers | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

We continue our 'Teams that will shape the draft' series as Matt Harmon and Dan Pizzuta take a look at the WR and RB needy teams in this year's draft. The two dive into the teams in the top ten and beyond that are playmaker needy and attempt to find the prospects that'd be the best fits for each team in the first round and on day two of the draft. Harmon and Pizzuta do a deep dive on the Patriots, Raiders, Panthers, Cowboys and Broncos and WR/RB prospects they could target in the draft.

(3:40) - New England Patriots: Travis Hunter or Tet McMillan make sense at pick No. 4?

(17:15) - Las Vegas Raiders: To take Ashton Jeanty or not at pick No. 6?

(28:05) - Carolina Panthers: Could they take Tyler Warren in the top ten?

(35:30) - Dallas Cowboys: Why Matthew Golden and a day two RB make sense

(43:30) - Denver Broncos: Could Omarion Hampton unlock this running attack?

(53:05) - Titans, Browns, Steelers are all teams that could make a splash pick at WR and RB in the draft

