Swimmer missing after possible shark attack in California, search ongoing

(MONTEREY, Calif) -- A search is ongoing in California for a missing swimmer who may have been attacked by a shark, officials said.

The swimmer was reported missing just after noon on Sunday at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove in Monterey Bay, according to a joint statement from the Coast Guard and the cities of Pacific Grove and Monterey.

Two witnesses said the swimmer – who is a 55-year-old woman, according to ABC Fresno station KFSN – "may have encountered a shark," the statement said. The swimmer's family has been notified, officials said.

Boats and helicopters were deployed for Sunday's search, which lasted until 8 p.m., officials said. The search will resume on Monday.

Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove and McAbee Beach and San Carlos Beach in Monterey are closed through Tuesday, the officials said.

ABC News' Tristan Maglunog and Amanda Morris contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.