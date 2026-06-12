Suspects at large after armed robbery at kids' lemonade stand in Boston: Police

(BOSTON) -- Boston police are searching for two suspects wanted for committing an armed robbery at a lemonade stand.

Two kids were running a lemonade stand in South Boston when, at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the "unknown suspects made several passes by the stand," Boston police said.

The suspects -- described as boys about 14 and 11 years old -- then went up to the kids and asked if Apple Pay was accepted, police said.

Before the children could answer, the suspects grabbed a box of cash, and the older suspect showed a gun in his waistband, police said.

The suspects fled the scene, police said.

The cash box had about $50 inside, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the detectives 617-343-4742 or submit a tip anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.