Suspect dead after 'active shooting situation' in Pittsburgh neighborhood, authorities say

PITTSBURGH — A gunman who allegedly open fired in a Pittsburgh neighborhood after being served an eviction notice has died, according to law enforcement officials.

The incident occurred in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood on Wednesday, prompting police to declare an "active shooting situation," authorities said.

Law enforcement officials went to serve the court-ordered eviction notice when the suspect began shooting at them, leading them into a gun battle, Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus said at a media briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Seven deputies arrived on the scene, with one deputy becoming injured after suffering from a superficial head wound while taking cover, according to authorities.

Officers were working to evacuate people from houses in the area, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. People inside were urged to shelter in place and call 911.

“I'm beyond, beyond proud of the work that the men and women of all of our law enforcement partners displayed, the patience to discipline, and to have an outcome like this, where no officers were injured, no community members were injured," Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto said at the press conference.

Authorities did not identify the alleged gunman.

The FBI, Pittsburgh SWAT, Pennsylvania State Police, Allegheny County police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also assisted in the response, according to authorities.

"We have a lot of different agencies all working together right now and we want to resolve this in the best way possible," Pennsylvania State Trooper Rocco Gagliardi told reporters.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation, according to the White House.

