Supreme Court won't hear Missouri AG's attempt to delay Trump's hush money sentencing

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an attempt by the Republican attorney general of Missouri to delay former President Donald Trump's sentencing in his criminal hush money case in New York.

The court declined to hear Missouri's lawsuit against New York.

The brief order was unsigned but indicated that Justices Alito and Thomas would have heard the complaint.

"Missouri's motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied, and its motion for preliminary relief or a stay is dismissed as moot," the order said. "Justice Thomas and Justice Alito would grant the motion for leave to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief."

Trump was found guilty in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election. He has said he will appeal the decision.

The former president is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18.

Earlier this month, Judge Merchan postponed Trump's sentencing in the case from the original July 11 sentencing date so he could consider Trump's request to vacate his conviction based on the Supreme Court recent ruling on presidential immunity.

