Student shoots a teacher and then fatally shoots himself at a Texas high school, authorities say

BULVERDE, Texas — A student shot a teacher at a Texas high school and then fatally shot himself, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. No other injuries were reported.

The teacher was taken to a San Antonio hospital, but the sheriff’s office did not have an update on her condition. The 15-year-old male student died on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told The Associated Press that the student died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The school was placed on lockdown, and students were taken to a middle school to be reunited with parents, the sheriff’s office said.

The high school, which is part of the Comal Independent School District, focuses on academics and skills to prepare students for college, according to the district's website. Its curriculum is centered on science, technology, engineering, arts and math, known as STEAM, with electives that include cybersecurity and engineering.

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