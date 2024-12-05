Stowaway arrested by FBI after returning to US from France: Official

NEW YORK — Svetlana Dali, the woman who stowed away on a Delta Air Lines flight to France, was arrested by the FBI upon her return to New York, an official confirmed.

She returned to John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday, once again flying Delta, but this time escorted by U.S. law enforcement, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA confirmed that its inspectors, along with other law enforcement officials, were there to meet Dali at the gate for questioning when she deplaned.

The stowaway's name was confirmed Tuesday by her daughter and ex-husband, although authorities had yet to verify her identity at the time of her return to the U.S.

Dali had previously been described only as a Russian national who had been caught traveling without proper documentation on Delta Flight 264. The flight was scheduled to fly between New York City and Paris on Nov. 26.

According to a statement from the French Interior Ministry, "She was not admitted to French territory due to lack of a valid travel document (visa) and was placed in the waiting area for the time necessary for her re-routing to the United States since she held a valid US residence permit."

Dali will be making her initial appearance in Brooklyn Federal Court on Thursday, officials have confirmed.

However, the charges against her have not been made public as of the time of her arrest.

It is therefore unknown if the appearance is related to the civil case that the TSA told ABC News it was preparing against Dali.

“TSA opens a civil case against any passenger when there is evidence that TSA regulations may have been violated,” the spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Upon Dali's reentry to New York on Wednesday night, Delta issued a statement thanking French and U.S. authorities for assisting in the incident.

"Our review affirms that Delta’s security infrastructure, as part of our Safety Management System framework, is sound and that deviation from standard procedures is the root cause of this event," the statement said.

"We are thoroughly addressing this matter and will continue to work closely with our regulators, law enforcement and other relevant stakeholders," it continued. "Nothing is of greater importance than safety and security."

Details about how she was able to originally sneak onto an international flight remain under investigation.

Christopher Looft and Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.

