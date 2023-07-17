Stephen Curry eagles 18th hole to win American Century Golf Championship

Stephen Curry. From deep.

The Golden State Warriors star notched a wild win at the American Century Championship on Sunday, and finished off the celebrity-packed field in very Stephen Curry fashion. Needing an eagle against former tennis pro Mardy Fish on the 18th hole in the final round, Curry drained a 15-plus-foot putt to notch the win:

STEPH CURRY WINS THE @ACChampionship WITH A EAGLE ON 18! 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/OH8alOhYMn — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 16, 2023

Curry entered the hole down three points against Fish, because the tournament uses a scoring system in which a par is one point, a birdie is three points, an eagle is six points and a bogey is zero points, with negative points for worse.

At the time, Curry had 69 points, while Fish was sitting with 73. Only an eagle could have won it. Curry did have some help, though, as some cretin screamed during Fish's backswing on his drive at 18 and caused him to shank it.

Fish at least somehow managed to save par, but it wasn't enough to hold off Curry.

It was an eventful tournament for Curry even before he sank the golf version of a buzzer beater. He made a hole-in-on on the seventh hole on Saturday:

That shot had Curry in the lead with 50 points entering Sunday, but Fish notched four birdies on the front nine to match him. Curry bogeyed four of the next eight holes, but still managed to show why he's so well regarded as a golfer.

Unsurprisingly, athletes were well-represented at the top of the leaderboard. Finishing in third was Dallas Stars player Joe Pavelski (66 points), followed by former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder (59 points), New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (56 points) and former LPGA pro Annika Sorenstam (55 points).

Curry's father Dell finished in 11th place, while Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, who beat Curry in the latest iteration of "The Match" last month was 62nd.