Steelers QB Kenny Pickett says he's 'playing, for sure' against Titans with rib injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett told reporters Tuesday that he will play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Pickett left Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a rib injury after being hit by Jaguars defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Backup Mitchell Trubisky finished the game for Pittsburgh. Pickett intends to play against Tennessee despite the short turnaround for a Thursday night game.

"I'm playing for sure," Pickett said when asked to clarify his status.