Spurs to reportedly hire Mitch Johnson as head coach after Gregg Popovich steps down

The San Antonio Spurs already have their replacement for legendary head coach Gregg Popovich. The team will reportedly hire Mitch Johnson — who filled in for Popovich last season — as the team's next head coach, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Johnson served as the team's interim head coach last year after Popovich took a leave of absence following a stroke. Popovich spent the rest of the season recovering from his stroke, but decided to step down as the Spurs' coach Friday.

Breaking: The San Antonio Spurs are hiring assistant Mitch Johnson as the franchise's next head coach, sources tell ESPN. Johnson has been an assistant in Spurs program for a decade, took over as interim coach in November – and now earns job as Gregg Popovich's successor. pic.twitter.com/43tpK5gEA9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2025

