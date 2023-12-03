National

Sports world reacts to 13-0 Florida State being excluded from CFP: 'It changes their offense in its entirety'

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is taken off the field after being injured during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against North Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley) (Colin Hackley/AP)

The Florida State Seminoles didn't know it at the time, but its chances of making the College Football Playoff went down when quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending left leg injury against North Alabama.

In doing so, it marked the first time ever that an undefeated Power Five team missed the playoffs. Michigan (13-0) is the top seed, followed by 13-0 Washington, 12-1 Texas and 12-1 Alabama. The No. 5 Seminoles finished 13-0 and defeated Louisville in the ACC title game 16-6. Ultimately, the committee leaned on its criteria about key players being injured when considering the playoff teams.

