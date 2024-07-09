Spain's 16-year-old Lamine Yamal becomes youngest scorer in Euro history with amazing goal vs. France

Lamine Yamal became the youngest scorer in European Championships history with an incredible 21st-minute strike against France during Spain's 2-1 semifinal win on Tuesday.

Yamal, 16, collected the ball in the final third and calmly set himself up for a left-footed shot that curled above France goalkeeper Mike Maignan and glanced off the inside of the left post and into the back of the net.

NOBODY was stopping this from Lamine Yamal 🚀🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/DY5SHOyTgI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 9, 2024

Yamal’s goal broke a record held by Switzerland’s Johan Vonlathen since 2004. Vonlathen was 18 years and 141 days old when he scored a goal against France. Vonlathen’s goal came just four days after England’s Wayne Rooney had set the youngest goal-scorer record. Yamal, meanwhile, turns 17 on July 13.

Even before his goal, the budding Barcelona star has played a key role for Spain throughout Euro 2024. He’s appeared in all six of Spain’s games so far and started five of them. He had an assist in the first game of the tournament against Croatia and picked up assists in each of Spain’s first two knockout round games.

Yamal’s goal tied the semifinal game at 1-1 after France’s Randal Kolo Muani opened the scoring. Not long after Yamal scored, France defender Jules Kounde deflected a ball inside the box by Dani Olmo into the goal to give Spain a 2-1 lead for good in the 25th minute.