SpaceX scrubs 10th flight test of Starship moments before it was set to launch

(NEW YORK) -- SpaceX announced it was canceling the 10th launch of the Starship moments before the flight was set to begin.

"Standing down from today's tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems," SpaceX said in a statement.

Starship's 10th flight test was scheduled to lift off from SpaceX's Starbase launch site in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

The company said it is now targeting Monday evening for the launch. The 60-minute launch window opens at 7:30 p.m. ET. The webcast will begin approximately 30 minutes prior to the opening of the launch window.

The company has yet to successfully complete a mission for the the stainless-steel spacecraft, which is being engineered to be fully reusable and would be able to carry up to 100 people to deep space destinations.

In mid-June, a Starship exploded on the launch pad during a pre-flight engine test.

That explosion occurred less than a month after test flight nine ended prematurely when the "Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly" due to several mechanical failures minutes into the flight, according to SpaceX.

The company also lost the first stage heavy booster during the test after it appeared to explode while splashing down in the Gulf. SpaceX blames "higher than predicted forces on the booster structure" for the loss.

