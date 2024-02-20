Southern California 'under the gun' for more flash flooding, National Weather Service says

Heavy rains continued to batter much of California on Tuesday , just two weeks after fierce back-to-back atmospheric river storms devastated the region with severe flooding and mudslides.

The third atmospheric river storm of the month will continue to bring rain, thunderstorms and heavy mountain snow, renewing the risk of flash floods and mudslides through Wednesday for the waterlogged Golden State.

⚠️Flood alerts

Over 35 million Californians are under flood watches on Tuesday into Wednesday in much of the state, from Redding in the north, all the way to San Diego near the U.S.-Mexico border.

"Southern California is once again 'under the gun' for numerous instances of flash flooding," according to the National Weather Service . This region will see the heaviest amount of rain on Tuesday overnight into Wednesday, with rainfall rates at around one inch per hour.

Since the region is already saturated from previous storms, the National Weather Service has issued a "moderate risk of excessive rainfall" for Los Angeles and northern San Diego counties through Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara Airport has since reopened with "no major damage" after it had to close overnight Monday into Tuesday due to flooding on the tarmac.

🌧️Rainfall totals

Southern California has received the brunt of the rainfall with this latest winter storm.

Los Angeles has seen a total of 12.19 inches in February as of Tuesday. But it could see its wettest February on record if it surpasses the 13.68 inches record set in 1998 .

Meanwhile, Santa Barbara County has seen some of the highest rainfall totals as of early Tuesday. These are the top three locations with the most rainfall from this storm, according to the National Weather Service :

KTYD Tower: 11.60 inches

San Marcos Pass: 10.91 inches

El Deseo: 10.17 inches

❄️Heavy snow

Higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada are approaching two feet of snow , with an additional 6-12 inches expected.

In Northern California, 12-18 inches of snow is expected over the Shasta Siskiyous on Tuesday.

🚧Evacuation warnings and mudslides

Some evacuation warnings remain in effect for parts of Santa Barbara County , as local officials have warned that homes could be inaccessible due to road closures caused by flooding and debris. The relentless rainfall triggered mudslides in Montecito near Santa Barbara , dousing roads in soil and debris.

An evacuation warning is also in effect through Wednesday morning for a portion of southwestern Los Angeles County due to concerns over mud and debris flow from the storm.

👀Looking ahead