South Florida TE Teigan Martin killed in car crash in Minnesota

South Florida tight end Teigan Martin was killed in a car crash in Minnesota on Monday. He was 20.

Per the Carver County Sheriff's Office, Martin was found after a 2013 Black BMW M5 had crashed into a ditch on a county road. An initial investigation found that Martin was driving at a high rate of speed when his car crossed the opposite lane, went into a ditch and rolled over. Martin was wearing his seatbelt and the full investigation into the crash continues.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Teigan Martin," USF coach Alex Golesh said in a statement. "His loss is felt profoundly by his teammates, our coaches and staff, and all those who knew and loved him. We extend our deepest sympathies to Teigan's family and friends, and keep them in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time."

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Teigan Martin. We extend our thoughts and prayers to Teigan’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him. pic.twitter.com/ZS2DudmPiI — USF Football (@USFFootball) June 25, 2024

Martin transferred to USF ahead of the 2023 season from Liberty but did not play a season ago. He spent one year with the Flames and did not see the field in 2022. The Bulls went 7-6 in 2023 and won the Boca Raton Bowl after a 1-11 season in 2022.

Martin was a native of Mayer, Minnesota, and played at Mayer Lutheran High School. The school won the Minnesota Class IA football title in Martin’s senior season in 2021. He was ranked as a two-star prospect in the class of 2022 by Rivals.