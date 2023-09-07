Son of former Central State, NFL player killed in crash outside Atlanta

ATLANTA — A former Central State football star’s son was killed in a crash outside Atlanta on Monday.

Hugh Douglas and Christion Files Jr. were on their way to a party Monday when they got into a crash and died, according to our sister station WSB in Atlanta.

Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Monday. Troopers said Files was trying to pass another car in the curve at a high rate of speed when the car left the road, hit two power poles, and overturned.

Both died at the scene, WSB reported.

Douglas and Files were students at Morehouse College.

Douglas is the son of former Central State and NFL player, Hugh Douglas.

His father played three years at Central State and registered 42 sacks in 32 games.

Mr. Douglas was inducted into Central State’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.

He played ten seasons (1995-2004) in the NFL for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mr. Douglas posted a tribute to his son on social media Monday.

“You were already a better man than me,” he wrote.

Mr. Douglas’ social media has been lit up with tributes to his late son as he shared several pictures this week, CBS News reported.

Funeral arrangements for both victims have not yet been announced.

