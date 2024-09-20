Son arrested in the murder of his father, stepmom and stepbrother: Police

PAWLET, Vt. — A son has been arrested for the murder of his father, his father's wife and her teenage son, who were found shot to death at their Vermont home, police announced Friday.

The triple homicide was discovered early Sunday. Officers responded to a report of a "suspicious person" and the investigation led them to a home in the town of Pawlet, Vermont State Police said.

Inside they found the three deceased victims -- Brian Crossman Sr., 46, who was a Pawlet government official; his wife, Erica Crossman, 41; and her son and his stepson, Colin Taft, 13, police said. They were killed sometime early Sunday morning inside their home, police said.

Crossman Sr.'s son -- Brian Crossman Jr., 23, of Granville, New York -- now faces counts of aggravated murder in connection with the fatal shootings of his father, stepmother and stepbrother, Vermont State Police said Friday.

"The Vermont State Police investigation identified significant evidence that linked Crossman Jr. to the killings, including digital information, statements, injuries, and various interviews," Vermont State Police said in a statement.

New York State Police located Crossman Jr. and took him into custody. He is being detained without bail pending an appearance before a judge in New York to initiate proceedings for his extradition to Vermont, police said.

Police have not released any details on an alleged motive in the killings.

He was set to appear in court in Glens Falls, New York, Friday afternoon. It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

It is unclear when he will return to Vermont, police said.

All three family members died from gunshot wounds and their deaths have been ruled as homicides by the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, police said. Crossman Sr. was shot in the head and torso, Erica Crossman was shot in the head and her son had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Crossman Sr. had joined the Pawlet Select Board this year, where he served as a liaison to buildings and development and to the town's highway department, according to the town's website.

Pawlet Select Board Chair Mike Beecher remembered him as a "friend and neighbor" and a "hardworking community member."

"This tragedy that struck him and his family has also hit our community hard, and we are shaken and grieving," Beecher said in a statement Tuesday. "Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating loss. The town of Pawlet will work to get through this as we always get through hard times, by supporting each other and doing our best to carry on."

Pawlet, a town of about 1,400 people, is located in western Vermont on the New York state line.

