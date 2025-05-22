Small plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood: Police

SAN DIEGO — No patients have been transported as of now, with officials searching to see if anyone is inside the impacted area, Eddy said.
The small private jet crashed seconds before landing at about 3:45 am. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The plane was flying from Wichita to Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport when it crashed. It was roughly 500 feet in the air at its last radar check-in, according to the FAA.
"A Cessna 550 crashed near Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in California, around 3:45 a.m.local time on Thursday, May 22. The number of people on board is unknown at this time," the FAA said in a statement.
Residents have been instructed to avoid the area near near Sculpin Street and Santo Road as crews work.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
