‘Slow down;’ New study shows E-scooters related injuries on the rise

A new report shows that injuries related to E-scooters are getting higher.

E- Scooters and E-bokes, or “micro-mobility” devices have become a very popular mode of transportation, but injuries associated with them have soared.

“The neighborhood has gotten really congested so people just need to slow down,” New York resident Rebecca Nadler said.

A New report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission shows that E-scooter-related injuries have increased nearly 21% from 2021 to 2022.

“In particular E-scooters had the highest increase in injuries and accounted for nearly half of the micro-mobility deaths,” CPSC spokesperson Thaddeus Harrington said. “Additionally nearly half of all estimated e-bike injuries from 2017 to 2022 occurred in 2022 alone.”

Children 14 years and younger account for a significant number of injuries, according to the report. The two most common injuries overall are fractures and contusions or abrasions.

At least 233 people have been killed over the last five years, with 19 of those deaths being related to fires - another hazard with these devices.

Collisions with vehicles and simply controlling the E-scooters are the leading causes of injuries.

Riders are urged to slow down, stay aware of their surroundings, and avoid making abrupt unpredictable movements.

“Consumers should always wear their helmet, a bicycle helmet, and they should check the device for proper function and also for any damage,” Harrington said.

Sam Toa has ridden an E-bike for four years because it’s easier on his knees.

“Keep my eyes open. Wear a helmet and I stop when I’m supposed to. You have to,” Toa said when asked how he keeps himself safe.





