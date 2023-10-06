Slain Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger allegedly shot by 19-year-old he was 'trying to help': Police

NEW YORK — The Philadelphia journalist and activist who was gunned down in his home earlier this week was allegedly shot by a 19-year-old he was "trying to help," police announced Friday.

Josh Kruger, a 39-year-old freelance journalist and former city employee, was shot seven times in the chest and abdomen early Monday, police said.

An arrest warrant has now been issued for 19-year-old Robert Davis for Kruger's murder, Philadelphia Police Lt. Hamilton Marshmond said at a news conference Friday.

Davis is not in custody and should be considered "armed and dangerous," Marshmond said.

Marshmond said Kruger and Davis knew each other and Kruger was "trying to help" Davis.

Investigators are continuing to search for more information on a possible motive. It appears that Davis may have experienced homelessness at one time, per Marshmond.

Kruger was openly queer, according to the district attorney, and often wrote about LGBTQ+ topics, as well as drug abuse and homelessness.

"Josh deserved to write the ending of his personal story," District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement.

"Many of us knew Josh Kruger as a comrade who never stopped advocating for queer Philadelphians living on the margins of society," the district attorney's LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee added in a statement. "His struggles mirrored so many of ours -- from community rejection, to homelessness, to addiction, to living with HIV, to poverty -- and his recovery, survival, and successes showed what’s possible when politicians and elected leaders reject bigotry and work affirmatively to uplift all people."

Kruger also previously worked in communications for the city, first in the mayor's office and then for the Office of Homeless Services and Department of Health.

Marshmond asked Davis to surrender to the police. He also urged anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts to call 911.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.