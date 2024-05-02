Six people between the ages of 3 and 19 shot at apartment complex

FORT WORTH, Texas — At least six people ranging between the ages of 3 to 19 years old have been shot at an apartment complex in Fort Worth, Texas, police say.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at approximately 7:30 p.m. when the Fort Worth Police Department received a call and responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Trail in the western part of the city, according to a statement from the Forth Worth Police Department early Thursday morning.

“When they arrived at approximately 7:38 p.m., officers located several victims with gunshot wounds outside in the parking lot,” police said. “A total of six victims ranging in age from three to 19-years-old received injuries ranging from minor to severe.”

Officers immediately assisted in providing medical attention with the help of the Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar, authorities said.

Five of the victims were taken to local area hospitals while one refused treatment for their injury. The conditions of the five who were taken in for medical care are currently unknown.

“The Fort Worth Police Department can confirm that a suspect vehicle was observed driving by this location and at least one or more individuals shot from the suspect vehicle toward all of the victims at the location,” authorities said in their statement regarding the shooting incident.

The Gun Violence Unit is now investigating what is believed to be an isolated incident, according to the Fort Worth Police Department, and they said there is currently “no reason to believe that there is a danger to the general public.”

The investigation into the shooting remains open and officers are gathering information and attempting to locate the suspect vehicle and suspect or suspects.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222. Tips may remain anonymous.

