National

Simone Biles lands difficult vault, move now named after her

By WHIO Staff

2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships - Day Four SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Simone Biles celebrates after placing first in the floor exercise competition on day four of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

By WHIO Staff

BELGIUM — World Champion Gymnast Simone Biles returned to international competition and continued to make history Sunday, according to CBS News.

>>Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles sends message to Dayton elementary school students

While competing in the women’s all-around qualification in Belgium, she accomplished what no other woman has done on-stage before.

She landed the Yurchenko double pike vault.

While competing, Biles voluntarily took a half-point deduction so her coach Laurent Landi could stand on the mat as a precaution, CBS News reported.

The incredibly difficult vault will now be called the Biles II, making it the fifth gymnastic feat named after her.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read