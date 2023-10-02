Simone Biles lands difficult vault, move now named after her

BELGIUM — World Champion Gymnast Simone Biles returned to international competition and continued to make history Sunday, according to CBS News.

While competing in the women’s all-around qualification in Belgium, she accomplished what no other woman has done on-stage before.

She landed the Yurchenko double pike vault.

While competing, Biles voluntarily took a half-point deduction so her coach Laurent Landi could stand on the mat as a precaution, CBS News reported.

The incredibly difficult vault will now be called the Biles II, making it the fifth gymnastic feat named after her.

