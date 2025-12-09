Shooting at Kentucky State University leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt and a suspect in custody, officials say

FRANKFORT, Ky. — At least one student was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting near a residence hall at Kentucky State University on Tuesday, and a suspect was in custody, officials said.

Police in Frankfort, the state's capital city, said the campus was on lockdown. Video from WLKY-TV in Louisville showed multiple police vehicles outside a cluster of dormitories and crime scene tape in a courtyard.

One student who was shot near the residence hall, Whitney M. Young Jr. Hall, is in critical condition but is stable, according to the university. The school is not immediately releasing the names of the students.

“We are in close contact with the families and are providing every available support to them,” the school said in a statement, adding that counseling and support services are available.

Campus police did not immediately respond to messages.

Frankfort police said it responded to an incident involving “an active aggressor” and that the campus was secured. Authorities planned to release more information at an evening news conference.

The governor's office confirmed there was a shooting. “Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let’s pray for all those affected,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X.

Kentucky State is a public historically Black university with about 2,200 students. Lawmakers authorized the school’s creation in 1886.

The school sits about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) east of the Capitol building.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.