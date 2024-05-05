Shohei Ohtani punctuates Dodgers sweep of Braves with 2 home runs in series finale

The Los Angeles Dodgers struck emphatically first in an early-season matchup of NL favorites.

Sparked by two home runs from Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-1 on Sunday. The win completed a three-game sweep of the Braves in the first matchup of the season between the NL's top contenders.

Los Angeles secured Friday's series opener with a 4-3 win in 11 innings then rolled over Atlanta with an 11-2 victory on Saturday.

On Sunday, Ohtani got the scoring started with a two-run home run off Braves ace Max Fried in the first inning.

Shohei with a homer in back-to-back games! pic.twitter.com/3fUkU4OCYI — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 5, 2024

He then capped the scoring with a solo shot in the ninth to secure the 5-1 win.

Ohtani's 2nd home run of the game goes 464 FEET 🤯



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/NJSncMs5VY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 5, 2024

