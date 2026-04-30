Sheriff indicted on 30 felony counts after 2025 New Orleans jailbreak, Louisiana attorney general says

(NEW ORLEANS) -- A Louisiana sheriff has been indicted on over two dozen felony counts following a brazen jailbreak last year that saw 10 inmates escape from a New Orleans detention center, officials announced Wednesday.

A special grand jury indicted Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on 30 felony counts, according to the Louisiana Attorney General's office.

Bianka Brown, the chief financial officer for the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, was also indicted on 20 felony counts, the office said.

"While Sheriff Hutson did not personally open the doors of the jail for the escapees, her refusal to comply with basic legal requirements and to take even minimal precautions in the discharge of her duties directly contributed to and enabled the escape," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement.

Hutson was indicted on 14 counts of malfeasance in office and four counts of conspiracy to commit malfeasance in office. Additional counts included filing or maintaining false public records and obstruction of justice. A judge set her bond at $300,000.

Brown was indicted on similar charges and her bond was set at $200,000.

Both were booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail last night for security reasons and have since bonded out.

During a status hearing Thursday morning, they surrendered their passports and were told not to leave Louisiana.

Their attorneys declined to comment to ABC News New Orleans affiliate WGNO.

Murrill requested that Orleans Parish convene the special grand jury following the May 16, 2025, jailbreak, her office said.

Authorities said the 10 inmates escaped from the Orleans Justice Center in the early morning hours after climbing through a hole behind a toilet. Their disappearance was not noticed for several hours and touched off a massive manhunt.

Three of the 10 inmates who escaped were apprehended in New Orleans within the first 24 hours of the jailbreak. Others were captured in the following days, including in Baton Rouge and Texas.

The ninth inmate, Antoine Massey, was located in New Orleans in late June 2025 after the sheriff's office said it received a tip. Louisiana authorities were investigating a video circulating online earlier that month that appeared to show Massey pleading to rappers and President Donald Trump to help him while he was still on the run.

The tenth and final inmate, Derrick Groves, was apprehended following a "brief stand-off" in Atlanta in October 2025, police said.

Over a dozen people were arrested on suspicion of helping the escapees, including another inmate in the jail and a jail maintenance worker who is accused of shutting off water to the toilet, allowing escapees to remove it.

"Nearly a year ago, I made a commitment to the people of New Orleans and the people of our state that those responsible for the Orleans Parish Prison break would be held accountable," Murrill said in a statement. "Since that day, through the hard work of my office, along with the Louisiana State Police and our many federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, every escapee is behind bars, and others who facilitated and enabled the escape are currently being prosecuted."

Hutson ran for reelection last year but drew just 17% of the vote. In a final speech to her staff on Tuesday, she said that over the past four years, the sheriff's office has become a "stronger, more accountable and definitely more modern organization."

She acknowledged the jailbreak while talking with reporters, saying, "It's completely overshadowed the hard work."

"It's not going to define me," she added. "That whole story hasn't been told yet, but I hope it is told."

Orleans Parish Sheriff-elect Michelle Woodfork will be sworn in on Monday. Murrill said she will continue to work with Woodfork "on how to improve operations, secure the facility, and build in basic financial oversight that complies with state law."

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