Severe storms bring high winds and possible tornadoes to Oklahoma

PURCELL, Okla. — Severe storms moved through Oklahoma with high winds and two possible tornadoes around sunrise Thursday, damaging buildings and downing power lines and trees, authorities said.

Damage in two areas outside of Oklahoma City was believed to have been caused by tornadoes, and crews were out assessing the situation, said Kaitlin Schueth, lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman. There were no immediate reports of major injuries or deaths.

In Purcell, some 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City, most of the city of about 7,000 was without power after a potential tornado there, said Bobby Elmore, chief of police and interim city manager. He said some metal barns were damaged, as were the roofs of some homes.

“Right now our priority is just restoring power and then dealing with debris, a little debris. But it’s not too bad,” Elmore said.

In McClain County, where Purcell is located, around eight or nine outbuildings were damaged as were trees and power lines, said Ron Johnson, the county's director of emergency management.

Officials also said a semitrailer traveling on Interstate 35 near Purcell was blown over in the storm.

Schueth said crews were investigating whether a tornado also caused the damage in Shawnee, a city of about 32,000 located about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. She said there were reports from that area of damaged outbuildings and a hotel with some roof damage.

The storms brough wind gusts of up to 65 mph (105 kph) to the Oklahoma City area, Schueth said.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.