Senator Manchin announces he won’t seek reelection in 2024

WEST VIRGINIA — Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has decided not to run for reelection in 2024.

The Democratic Senator from West Virginia made the announcement Thursday on social media .

“After months of deliberation and long conversation with my family, I believe, in my heart of hearts, that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia,” he said. “I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for reelection to the United States Senate.”

Machin added that he plans to travel the country and speak to others “to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together,” in a video posted on YouTube.

It remains unclear what he will do after leaving Capitol Hill, CNN reports.

He even stoked speculation of a possible third-party presidential run earlier this year when spoke at a No Labels forum in New Hampshire.

“I’ve never been in any race I’ve ever spoiled. I’ve been in races to win,” Manchin said at the time in July. “And if I get in a race, I’m going to win.”

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is mounting a run for that U.S. Senate seat.

The state has voted for every Republican Presidential candidate since 1996.

