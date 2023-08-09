Second arrest made in death of Georgia mom of four

CONYERS, Ga. — A second arrest has been made in connection with the death of Imani Roberson, a Georgia mother of four who disappeared last month, police said on Tuesday.

The announcement comes days after her husband was charged with her murder in what investigators said was a domestic incident.

Roberson's husband, Donell Anderson, was charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, authorities said on Saturday.

His brother, Cedarius Glaze, has now also been charged with tampering with evidence, concealment of a dead body and arson in the case, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday.

Anderson was arrested in an apartment in Atlanta on Friday, after the body of Roberson was found at an undisclosed location, according to Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett.

"When that body was found, it was our mission -- especially mine -- to make sure that we could convince our judges and/or the DA's office that we had enough evidence to secure a warrant and to get him off the street," Levett said at a press conference on Saturday.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Tuesday that it has "strong evidence" that Blaze "played a key role in the disposal" of Roberson's body.

Roberson was last seen by her mother on July 16 when Roberson went over for dinner. Roberson then went home with two of her children, leaving the other two with her mother.

After her mother was unable to reach her by phone and did not find her at her home, Roberson was reported missing on July 17.

Investigators searched several homes including the victim's home, a car and cell phones. They found the victim's blood in the home she shared with Anderson and her four kids, Levett said.

"Our investigation intensified and it was clear that foul play was evident in the disappearance of Imani," Levett said.

During their investigation, police also found Roberson's car burned.

Levett had said on Saturday that another arrest will be made in this death, but did not identify the suspect at the time.

"We've had about four to five murders this year, and every last one of them has been domestic family violence related," Levett said.

"If there's anyone that's out here that is involved in a toxic relationship, whether you are receiving mental abuse, verbal abuse or physical abuse it is not worth keeping quiet and we need for you to step out and say something so we can end such tragedies like this. Especially tragedies like this that involves children. These are four kids now without a mother and unfortunately now without a father," Levett said.

Roberson's four children will be cared for by her parents, Levett said.

"Last night, my worst fears were confirmed and our family is devastated. Being here today is extremely difficult for us," Clarine Andujar-White, the mother of the missing woman, said at Saturday's press conference.

