Search underway for man wanted in connection with Jan. 6 attack: FBI

NEW YORK — A search is underway in central New Jersey for a man wanted in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.

The FBI said Wednesday its Newark SWAT team is searching for the suspect, identified as Gregory Yetman, in Helmetta, a borough in Middlesex County.

The Jamesburg Police Department, New Jersey State Police, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and others are also involved in the search, the FBI said.

The FBI did not say why the suspect is being sought in connection with the Capitol attack but released a photo allegedly showing Yetman at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

At the time of the Capitol attack, Yetman was a military police sergeant in the New Jersey Army National Guard, a spokesperson for the New Jersey National Guard confirmed to ABC News. He served in the New Jersey Army National Guard for approximately 12 years and was honorably discharged in March 2022, according to the spokesperson.

The FBI said the public should expect to see an "increased law enforcement presence" around Helmatta amid the active search.

Helmetta Mayor Christopher Slavicek urged residents to "remain cautious."

"Law enforcement agencies remain diligent in keeping all residents safe. This includes road closures limiting access to the Borough and shelter in place recommendations," he said in a statement on social media. "Please abide by Police orders for the safety of all."

More than 1,202 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, according to the Department of Justice.

