Search suspended for missing 5-year-old girl swept away in ocean in Laguna Beach: Officials

(LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.) -- Crews have suspended the search for a missing 5-year-old girl who was swept away in the ocean in Laguna Beach, California, the Coast Guard said on Thursday, as the mayor called the situation "heartbreaking."

The girl went missing at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Treasure Island Beach, Laguna Beach officials said. She was with her mother and a sibling near the shoreline when the three of them were swept into the ocean by powerful water conditions, the city officials said.

Bystanders ran into the ocean and were able to rescue the mother and one of her children, but the 5-year-old remained missing, officials said.

The search and recovery effort continued on Wednesday, with rescuers working "under challenging and hazardous ocean conditions, including large surf, powerful currents, and limited underwater visibility," city officials said.

The search ended Wednesday evening after rescuers worked more than 30 hours and covered more than 90 square miles, the Coast Guard announced.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the child's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Capt. Stacey Crecy, commander of Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach, said in a statement. "Suspending a search is an extremely difficult decision."

"This is one of the most heartbreaking incidents I have witnessed during my time serving this community," Laguna Beach Mayor Mark Orgill said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the young victim's family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss."

"I am incredibly proud of the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by our Marine Safety, Fire, and Police personnel, as well as every agency that assisted in this effort," the mayor added. "These men and women put themselves in harm's way, entering the same dangerous ocean conditions in an attempt to bring this young girl home to her family."

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