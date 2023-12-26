Search for suspects continues in Christmas Eve Colorado mall shooting that left one dead, three hurt

NEW YORK — The search for suspects in a Christmas Eve shooting at The Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, Colorado, continued Tuesday, with police saying the preliminary investigation indicates the gunfire that left one man dead and two seriously injured was from a "targeted" attack.

The incident occurred around 4:34 p.m. local time on Sunday and allegedly began with a disagreement between two groups that ended in a shooting, according to police.

"We believe this was a targeted shooting, and the two groups of individuals fighting were known to one another," a spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department told ABC News on Tuesday.

One man died on the scene of an apparent gunshot wound, and two were taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said. A woman was injured but was not shot in the incident and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Multiple people were initially detained following the incident, but were released without being charged after being questioned, police said.

The police have asked anyone who has information about the incident to call them at (719) 444-7000.

The incident is not expected to impact the previously planned Tuesday reopening of The Citadel Mall, police said.

