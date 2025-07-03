Search ongoing for cruise ship passenger who didn't return from Alaska hike: Police

JUNEAU, Alaska — A search is ongoing for a 62-year-old cruise passenger who went missing while on a hike in Alaska, authorities said Thursday.

Marites Buenafe, of Kentucky, was reported missing Tuesday, a day after her birthday, when she did not return to the cruise ship Norwegian Bliss, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

That morning, she had texted her family "stating she was heading up Mount Roberts Tramway and then planned to hike Gold Ridge to Gastineau Peak," the Alaska State Troopers stated in a missing person bulletin.

Buenafe was captured on security footage at the top of Mount Roberts Tramway at about 7:30 a.m. local time Tuesday, troopers said.

She was reported missing to local state troopers Tuesday afternoon when she did not return to the ship by the all-aboard time while docked in Juneau, a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said.

Rescue crews have conducted a ground search, and the aerial search has included thermal drones and helicopters, troopers said.

On Wednesday, over a dozen professional volunteers from Juneau Mountain Rescue and SEADOGS joined state troopers and Juneau police officers "for an extensive search using drones, K-9s, and ground teams, with no signs of Marites," Alaska State Troopers said in a dispatch.

"Weather conditions allowed limited helicopter searches late in the day," it added.

The ground and aerial search is ongoing Thursday, troopers said.

Norwegian Cruise Line is "providing assistance to local authorities as appropriate" amid the search, the spokesperson said, adding, "Our CARE team is providing support to the guest’s family and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time."

Buenafe is 5 feet tall and weighs 118 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, troopers said. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers in Juneau at 907-465-4000 and reference incident AK25063914.

