Search continues for convicted murderer after brazen escape in Central California

DELANO, Calif. — A convicted murderer remained on the loose Tuesday and was the subject of a massive manhunt in Central California, where authorities allege he escaped from a prison van while being transferred to a courthouse.

Cesar Hernandez, who was convicted of first-degree murder in Los Angeles County in 2019 and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, escaped Monday morning in the Central San Joaquin Valley town of Delano.

"The public should not confront this suspect as he is considered dangerous," the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said in a social media post Tuesday afternoon.

The CDCR released new details on 34-year-old Hernandez's escape. Authorities said Hernandez was being driven to a court appearance at the Kern County Superior Court in downtown Delano when he escaped around 10:40 a.m. local time on Monday.

"Upon arrival, Hernandez evaded staff custody, jumped out of the van, and is currently at large," the CDCR said in a statement.

Hernandez was last seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and white thermals, the CDCR said. He is described as 5-foot-5 and weighing about 161 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Hernandez was convicted of murder in Los Angeles County in 2019 and sentenced to 25 years to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, a second-strike offense, according to the CDCR.

Multiple law enforcement agencies -- including agents from CDCR’s Special Services Unit, the California Highway Patrol and the Delano and McFarland police departments -- were continuing to search for Hernandez Tuesday afternoon in the Delano area, about 33 miles north of Bakersfield.

In a safety alert to the Central California community, authorities urged people to "report any suspicious activity or sightings immediately."

