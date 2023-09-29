Sea lion escapes from Central Park Zoo pool amid severe New York City flooding

NEW YORK — A sea lion escaped from its pool at the Central Park Zoo on Friday amid the severe flooding that's pounding New York City, officials said.

"Zoo staff monitored the sea lion as she explored the area before returning to the familiar surroundings of the pool and the company of the other two sea lions," Jim Breheny, director of the Bronx Zoo and executive vice president of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Zoos and Aquarium, said in a statement.

The sea lion never beached the zoo's secondary perimeter, Breheny said.

The water has since receded and the animals are safe in their exhibit, he said.

The zoo is closed on Friday due to the severe weather.

Flash flood warnings were issued across all five New York City boroughs on Friday as heavy rain hit the region.

Over 5.6 inches of rain was recorded in Central Park by Friday afternoon.

"If you are home, stay home," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference. "We could possibly see 8 inches of rain before the day is over."

The rain is expected to lighten up Friday night, but it won't stop until Saturday.

