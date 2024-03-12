Scott Peterson to appear in court virtually as LA Innocence Project takes up case

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Scott Peterson, who was convicted of killing his wife and their unborn son 20 years ago, is scheduled to appear in court virtually on Tuesday after the LA Innocence Project picked up his murder case earlier this year.

Laci Peterson, who was 27 years old and eight months pregnant, disappeared on Christmas Eve in 2002. Her body was found in San Francisco Bay in April 2003.

Scott Peterson, 51, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife and second-degree murder in the death of their unborn son. He was convicted in 2004 and sentenced to death in 2005. He was later sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Attorneys with the LA Innocence Project claimed that Scott Peterson's state and federal constitutional rights were violated, including a "claim of actual innocence that is supported by newly discovered evidence," according to court documents filed in January. The group is seeking evidence from the original trial.

His case is scheduled to be presented in court in San Mateo County on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. He will appear remotely, the court said.

San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hill granted the hearing last week.

Scott Peterson, who pleaded not guilty, has long maintained his innocence. His previous attempt for a new trial was denied in December 2022.

In 2020, the California Supreme Court overturned Scott Peterson's death sentence, citing that during the penalty phase his jury was improperly screened for bias against the death penalty, according to court documents.

He was resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in December 2021 and moved off death row, from San Quentin State Prison to Mule Creek State Prison, in October 2022.

The LA Innocence Project -- which provides pro bono legal services to people incarcerated in Central and Southern California who may have been wrongfully convicted -- previously said in a statement that it is representing Scott Peterson and "investigating his claim of actual innocence."

Scott Peterson's attorney, Pat Harris, previously said in a statement to ABC News that they are "thrilled to have the incredibly skilled attorneys at the LA Innocence project and their expertise becoming involved in the efforts to prove Scott's innocence."

ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.