Schools close in Louisiana as severe weather, tornadoes threaten South

NEW YORK — A large storm system is bringing a threat of strong tornadoes, damaging winds and hail to the South on Wednesday, with the severe weather forecast to stretch from Louisiana to Mississippi to Alabama to Florida.

A life-threatening flash flood emergency has been issued in New Orleans.

More than 170,000 customers are without power in Louisiana Wednesday morning and many schools across the state are closed.

In Yazoo County, Mississippi, just north of Jackson, the sheriff's office is urging residents of one subdivision to evacuate immediately.

"The levee is about to break on the lake and the houses will flood," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Please get out ASAP!!!"

A tornado watch has been issued in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, including the cities of New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Jackson.

"Intense tornadoes" are possible and wind gusts up to 80 mph are likely, the National Weather Service said.

The dangerous storms will stretch across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama through Wednesday evening.

​The storm already dumped up to 15 inches of rain in east Texas overnight, with the flash flooding submerging cars and buildings underwater.

